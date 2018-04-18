Long balls power Indians past Twins in Puerto Rico

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Michael Brantley and Yonder Alonso hit home runs to back the strong pitching of Corey Kluber on Tuesday night, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Both teams were making their regular-season debuts in Puerto Rico, with the Twins serving as the home team.

Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi had a two-hit shutout two outs into the fifth inning before Bradley Zimmer smacked his second double of the game.

After a passed ball, Lindor gave the Indians a 2-0 lead with a home run to right field, his second of the season.

Ramirez led off the sixth with his fourth homer, followed on the next pitch by Brantley’s first of the year for a 4-0 advantage.

Odorizzi (1-1) was pulled at that point, having allowed four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Consecutive two-out singles by Jason Kipnis, Ramirez and Brantley made it 5-0 off Twins reliever Taylor Rogers in the seventh.

Kluber lost his shutout bid in the seventh after having allowed just three hits through six.

Max Kepler led off the seventh with a double, and he scored two outs later when Brian Dozier also doubled.

Kluber (2-1) was then replaced by Andrew Miller, having allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Alonso greeted Gabriel Moya, the fourth Twins pitcher, with a leadoff homer in the eighth, his third of the season, completing the game’s scoring.

The Indians posted their sixth win in seven games.

Ramirez and Brantley had three hits apiece for the Indians, who out-hit the Twins 12-6.

Dozier had two hits for the Twins, who had won three straight before getting rained out in their past three scheduled games.

The contest was the first regular-season major league game in Puerto Rico since the New York Mets and Miami Marlins met there in 2010.

—Field Level Media