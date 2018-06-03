Rosario, Lynn lead Twins past Indians

Eddie Rosario homered, Brian Dozier added two RBIs and Lance Lynn won his third straight start as the host Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 on Saturday.

Rosario homered in a three-run third inning and Dozier had RBIs in the third and in a four-run sixth as the Twins won their second in a row after losing seven of the previous eight.

Francicso Lindor and Bradley Zimmer had two hits for Cleveland, which scored its only run on a double steal by Jason Kipnis and Greg Allen in the second. The Indians had a six-game winning streak broken in the second game of the series Friday.

Lynn (4-4) gave up two hits and one run in six innings, with five strikeouts, five walks and a hit batter. He threw 113 pitches, the most by a Minnesota starter this season. Lynn made his third straight quality start and has given up three runs in his last 18 2/3 innings.

Cleveland right-hand Trevor Bauer (4-4) gave up six hits and seven runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Bauer struck out 11 and walked three.

Rosario has 10 career homers in 54 games against Cleveland and is 12-for-30 with two homers and nine RBIs against Bauer.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Allen walked and took third on Kipnis’ single before the two pulled a double steal as Roberto Perez struck out.

Ehire Adrianza walked and scored on Dozier’s one-out triple in the third inning before Rosario homered for a 3-1 lead.

The Twins knocked out Bauer in a four-run sixth inning when they took a 7-1 lead. Logan Morrison singled and Robbie Grossman reached on infield error to open the inning before Max Kepler and Ryan LeMarre had RBI singles.

Dozier doubled in a run off reliever Dan Otero, and LeMarre scored on a passed ball before Oliver Perez got the final out. Perez was making his first appearance for the Indians, who entered the day with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors.

