Luis Arraez collects three extra-base hits as Twins edge Indians

Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and three RBIs and Alex Kirilloff homered as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-3 with three runs, Josh Donaldson drove in two runs and Nick Gordon added two hits for Minnesota, which won for the sixth time in eight games.

Griffin Jax (1-0), who earlier this season became the first Air Force Academy graduate to play in the major leagues, picked up his first victory. He allowed three runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Jax walked two and struck out two.

Hansel Robles picked up his seventh save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley, Eddie Rosario and Josh Naylor each homered for Cleveland. Nick Wittgren (2-2) gave up two runs in his lone inning to take the loss.

The Indians jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Danny Coulombe, who was making his first major league start. With one out, Amed Rosario lined his fifth home run of the season into the bleachers in left. One out later, Eddie Rosario reached base on an error, stole second and then scored on Bradley’s sixth homer of the season, a 432-foot drive into the middle of the batter’s eye in center.

Minnesota cut it to 3-1 in the bottom of the first when Arraez led off with a triple that Naylor appeared to lose in the sun. Donaldson’s sacrifice fly drove in Arraez.

The Twins took a 5-3 lead in the third on an RBI triple to left by Arraez followed by an RBI single by Donaldson and Kirilloff’s two-run homer into the back of the bullpen in left-center.

Cleveland came back to tie it 5-5 in the fourth on a two-run single by Austin Hedges and then took a 6-5 lead an inning later on Eddie Rosario’s sixth homer of the season.

The Twins tied it 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth on a bloop single by Nelson Cruz, driving in Simmons, who had led off with a single and advanced to second on a walk to Donaldson.

Minnesota then took the lead for good in the sixth with two runs off Wittgren. Gordon and Simmons each singled, and Arraez followed with his third extra-base hit of the game, a two-run double off the fence in left-center.

Naylor ended the scoring with a one-out solo homer off Robles in the ninth.

