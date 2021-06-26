Twins-Indians postponed due to inclement weather

EditorsNote: updates with Sunday pitchers

Saturday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the visiting Cleveland Indians was postponed due to rain in the area.

Saturday’s contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14, with the first game scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET and the nightcap expected to begin at 7:40 p.m. ET. Both will be seven-inning contests.

The teams are scheduled to conclude their current series on Sunday with J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.09 ERA) expected to start for the Twins and fellow left-hander Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40) for the Indians.

--Field Level Media