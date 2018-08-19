Rosario's late HR helps Twins top Tigers

Eddie Rosario blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth, Max Kepler and Jake Cave also homered, and the host Minnesota Twins edged the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

Rosario drove in two runs for the Twins, who took three of four in the series. Tyler Austin had two hits and scored a run.

Rosario jumped on a high 0-2 fastball from Alex Wilson (1-4) leading off the inning. His 22nd long ball of the year made a winner out of Trevor Hildenberger (3-3), who recorded the last four outs.

Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi was charged with four runs on four hits while notching seven strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Jim Adduci had three hits and drove in two runs for Detroit. Jose Iglesias reached base three times and scored a run. Buck Farmer gave up two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings while making his first start this season in 53 appearances.

The Tigers scored the first run in the second inning on back-to-back doubles by Victor Martinez and Adduci.

Singles by Mitch Garver and Austin sparked Minnesota’s two-run third. Following a groundout, Farmer was replaced by Zac Reininger. Rosario then hit a sacrifice fly and Polanco doubled to center, bringing in Austin.

A couple of long blasts to center off Reininger in the fourth made it 4-1. Kepler led off the inning with his 16th homer and, one out later, Cave crushed his fifth of the season.

Odorizzi fell apart in the sixth as the Tigers tied it up. He gave up a leadoff double to Jeimer Candelario, then walked the next two batters. Matt Magill replaced Odorizzi and gave up a four-pitch walk to Niko Goodrum, forcing in a run.

Another runner came in on Martinez’s double-play grounder and Adduci knotted the score with an RBI single to center.

Hildenberger had to escape a jam in the ninth. Victor Reyes led off with a pinch single. Following a groundout, Iglesias walked. Another groundout advanced both runners but Hildenberger struck out Goodrum to end the game.

—Field Level Media