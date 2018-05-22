FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 3:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Twins stop Tigers behind Berrios' strong outing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jose Berrios pitched eight strong innings, Logan Morrison drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run, and the host Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at Target Field on Monday night.

Berrios (5-4) held the Tigers to two runs on three hits in eight innings while walking two and striking out nine. He didn’t allow a hit after the third inning. Fernando Rodney collected his 10th save.

Max Kepler had a two-run double to lead the offense. Robbie Grossman scored a run and knocked in another.

Nicholas Castellanos led the Tigers with a solo homer and run-scoring single.

Blaine Hardy, making his second major-league start, allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out four while not walking a batter.

Eduardo Escobar drew a one-walk in the eighth against Daniel Stumpf (1-3). He advanced to third on Eddie Rosario’s double. Following an intentional walk, Stumpf walked Morrison on four pitches to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead. Grossman’s sacrifice fly off Warwick Saupold provided the Twins with an insurance run.

Castellanos gave the Tigers a quick lead with his one-out homer in the first. His fifth long ball of the season sailed over the center-field wall.

Detroit made it 2-0 in the third. Jose Iglesias led off with a double and Dixon Machado walked before Leonys Martin hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Castellanos then smacked a single to center, bringing Iglesias home.

The Twins were held in check until the fifth, when they broke through with two runs. Hardy retired two batters after Grossman reached on a leadoff single. Brian Dozier then ripped a double, putting two runners in scoring position.

Kepler followed with another double to right, tying the score at 2-all. Eduardo Escobar appeared to give the Twins a 3-2 advantage when he followed with a single to left to bring home Kepler. After replay review, the call was overturned and Kepler was ruled out at the plate.

Minnesota had a runner on third with two out in the seventh but reliever Louis Coleman retired Dozier on a groundout.

—Field Level Media

