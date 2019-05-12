Castellanos, Dixon lead Tigers past Twins

Nicholas Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs and Brandon Dixon also homered and doubled and scored two runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

May 12, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of the visitors dugout prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Norris (2-1) picked up the win for the Tigers, who earned a split their four-game series with the American League Central-leading Twins, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 6 1/3 innings while striking out five.

It marked the first time since June 22, 2017, that Norris had completed six innings in a game.

Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 15th save in 15 tries. Miguel Cabrera also had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.

Ehire Adrianza homered and had two hits, and Byron Buxton went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Minnesota. Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave also finished with two hits for the Twins.

Martin Perez (5-1), who had won four consecutive starts, took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over five innings. Perez, who walked two and struck out seven, was removed from the game after getting hit on a comebacker by Castellanos leading off the sixth and was listed as day-to-day with a left foot contusion.

Perez, who entered the game with a 15-inning scoreless streak, gave up two runs in the first. Niko Goodrum led the game off with a walk and scored one out later Castellanos’ third home run of the season, a 401-foot drive into the second deck in left field.

Dixon made it 3-0 in the second with his third home run of the season.

The Tigers extended their lead to 5-0 with two runs in the seventh off reliever Trevor May, when Dixon led off with a ground-rule double into the bullpen in left-center, went to third on a single by JaCoby Jones and scored on a sacrifice fly by Goodrum. Jones stole second and then scored on a single by Cabrera.

The Twins, held to just four singles over the first six innings, cut it to 5-3 in the seventh when they batted around.

Adrianza started the rally with his second homer of the season, and Cave followed with a double to chase Norris. Buxton then drove in Cave with a single off reliever Victor Alcantara, and Buxton went to third on a double by Willians Astudillo.

Daniel Stumpf took over for Alcantara and then walked pinch hitter Mitch Garver to load the bases, and then walked Marwin Gonzalez to force in a run. Buck Farmer then replaced Stumpf and struck out C.J. Cron to end the threat.

—Field Level Media