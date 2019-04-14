Rosario helps Twins dispatch Tigers

Eddie Rosario went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and C.J. Cron homered and drove in three runs as the Minnesota Twins pounded out 14 hits in a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Apr 14, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws to the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Garver had two doubles and a walk and Nelson Cruz, Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco also each had two hits for the Twins, who swept their abbreviated two-game series with the Tigers after the series opener was snowed out on Friday.

Jose Berrios (2-1) overcame a rocky first two innings to pick up his second victory of the season. He allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings, retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced, and didn’t allow a hit after the second inning. He walked one, hit a batter and struck out seven.

Trevor Hildenberger pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to notch his first save.

Gordon Beckham hit a two-run homer, Jeimer Candelario had two hits and scored a run and Christin Stewart had a RBI double for Detroit which lost its third straight game. Jordan Zimmermann (0-2), who had allowed just five earned runs and 11 hits in 18 innings entering the contest, left after being touched for eight hits and five runs in three innings.

The Twins parlayed three hits into a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kepler led off with a double to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and went to third on a single by Cruz. Rosario then bounced a single into center to drive in Kepler and Cron followed with a groundout to drive in Cruz.

Detroit, which failed to score in the first despite opening the game with back-to-back singles by Candelario and Miguel Cabrera, tied it in the second on Beckham’s second homer of the season, driving in Ronny Rodriguez, who had doubled.

The Twins regained the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the second on back-to-back doubles by Garver and Buxton, who then made a highlight-reel grab of a Stewart drive in the third, racing back and leaping to catch the ball before slamming into the center field wall.

Cron lined a two-run homer into the left field seats in the third and Rosario added a solo homer in the seventh on increase the Twins lead to 6-2. The Tigers cut it to 6-4 in the eighth on RBI singles by Stewart and Grayson Greiner and loaded the bases with one out but reliever Taylor Rogers got Rodriguez to pop out and struck out Beckham to end the threat.

The Tigers loaded the bases again with one out in the ninth before Hildenberger came in to strike out John Hicks and Greiner.

