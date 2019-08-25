Sano's 3-run blast pushes Twins past Tigers

Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fifth inning, and Max Kepler and Jake Cave also homered to lead the Minnesota Twins to an 8-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Aug 23, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) hits a home run in the second inning against Detroit Tigers during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kepler also doubled and finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Cave scored twice and drove in two runs.

Kyle Gibson (12-6) scuffled through 5 1/3 innings to pick up the victory, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out eight. Taylor Rogers retired the final five batters, including striking out the side in the ninth, to pick up his 20th save for the Twins.

Dawel Lugo homered and had two hits, Victor Reyes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Travis Demeritte and Willi Castro, making his big league debut, each had two hits for Detroit.

Edwin Jackson (3-7) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Kepler gave the Twins a 1-0 lead when he led off the bottom of the first with his 35th home run of the season.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead in the third on a solo homer by Lugo and a sacrifice fly by Ronny Rodriguez. The Tigers increased their lead to 4-1 an inning later on a two-run single by Reyes.

The Twins then took a 6-4 lead with a five-run fifth that featured an RBI double by Kepler, an RBI single by Nelson Cruz and Sano’s 26th homer of the season, a three-run blast into the second deck in left.

The Tigers cut it to 6-5 in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Reyes to drive in Castro, who had doubled off the top of the wall in right for his first major league hit.

Cave put the Twins back up by three in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run homer.

