Twins edge Tigers, take over first in AL Central

Jake Cave hit two homers and drove in three runs and Eddie Rosario also went deep as the Minnesota Twins overcame a two-homer, six-RBI game by Miguel Cabrera to move into first place in the American League Central with a 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Slideshow ( 52 images )

Minnesota (35-22) earned its fourth win in a row and took a half-game lead over the Chicago White Sox, 3-2 losers at Cleveland earlier Wednesday. The White Sox (34-22) have a chance to move back into a tie for the top spot on Thursday night with a win in their series finale with the Indians while Minnesota is idle.

Kenta Maeda (6-1) held the Tigers to just an infield single over the first five innings en route to his sixth victory, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out nine over six innings.

Cabrera hit a pair of three-run homers, the second the 486th of his career with two outs in the ninth off Sergio Romo to cut the lead to one, the 41st multi-homer game of his career. But Romo rebounded to get Jeimer Candelario to ground out on the next pitch to end the game.

Isaac Paredes went 3-for-4 with two runs and Harold Castro and Willi Castro each had two hits for Detroit (22-32), which lost its third straight game. Casey Mize (0-3) took the loss allowing six runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out four.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Jorge Polanco led off with a single, stole second and then scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez. Ryan Jeffers, who also finished with two hits, then singled Gonzalez to third, and Byron Buxton followed with an RBI forceout.

Cave extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth with a 417-foot, two-run homer into the plaza in right-center. Rosario made it 6-0 in the fifth with 13th home run of the season into the bullpen in left-center.

Cabrera cut the deficit in half in the sixth with a 438-foot, three-run drive into the bullpen in left-center, becoming the seventh player in franchise history to garner 1,200 RBIs in the process.

Cave made it 7-3 with second homer of the game and fourth of the season leading off the bottom of the sixth against reliever Nick Ramirez for what proved to be the game-winner.

--Field Level Media