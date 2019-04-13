Twins hang on to edge Tigers

Eddie Rosario had two hits and drove in two runs, and three Minnesota relievers combined to pitch three shutout innings to help lead the Twins to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Apr 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field.

Michael Pineda (2-0) picked up the win, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out five.

Trevor Hildenberger and Taylor Rogers each followed with a scoreless inning of relief. Blake Parker overcame a one-out walk to Gordon Beckham and a wild pitch in the ninth by striking out JaCoby Jones and Josh Harrison to pick up his third save of the season.

Christin Stewart homered, John Hicks had two doubles and Jones had two hits and a stolen base for Detroit. Shortstop Jordy Mercer also had two hits, including a double to the left field wall in the fifth inning, but he limped to second after rounding first. He then left the game with what the team called a quadriceps spasm.

Tyson Ross (1-2) took the loss to drop to 0-4 in six career appearances against the Twins. Ross allowed four runs on five hits in six innings but walked four, two of which scored, and struck out three.

Detroit, with the aid of second base umpire Chris Guccione, took a 2-0 lead in the third.

Grayson Greiner and Mercer led off the inning with singles, and Jones loaded the bases with an infield single on a likely double play ball that rocketed off the leg of Guccione in front of second base. Harrison followed with a sacrifice fly and Jeimer Candelario ended an 0-for-21 streak with an RBI single to center.

The Twins, taking advantage of three walks by Ross, came back to take a 4-2 lead in the bottom of half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Rosario, an RBI single by Byron Buxton and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco. Buxton’s RBI was his 10th of the season, matching his total for the entire 2018 season.

Detroit closed to 4-3 in the sixth on Stewart’s third homer of the season, a 409-foot drive into the second deck in right-center.

