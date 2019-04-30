Odorizzi outduels Verlander as Twins beat Astros 1-0

Apr 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) throws the ball during pre game warmups before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ehire Adrianza homered and Jake Odorizzi pitched seven shutout innings to outduel Justin Verlander as the Minnesota Twins edged the Houston Astros, 1-0, on Monday night in Minneapolis.

It was the third consecutive win for Odorizzi (3-2) including two in a row over the West Division leading Astros. He allowed four singles and a walk while striking out seven.

Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth and Blake Parker erased a leadoff single to Carlos Correa to start the ninth by getting Yuli Gurriel to hit into a double play and then got Josh Reddick to ground out to end the game for his sixth save.

Odorizzi retired 13 in a row after yielding a leadoff single to Reddick in the second and set down 18 of the final 20 batters he faced. He left after throwing 86 pitches, 57 of which were strikes.

Verlander (4-1), who lost for just the third time in his last 21 starts (14-3) against Minnesota, gave up two hits and two walks and a run over six innings before departing after throwing 100 pitches, 66 of which were strikes. He struck out seven.

Adrianza gave the Twins a 1-0 lead when he led off the bottom of the third with his first home run of the season, a 397-foot drive into the plaza behind the right field bleachers. It was just the 12th home run of his career.

Houston threatened in the sixth when Alex Bregman walked and then went to second on a single to center by Michael Brantley. But Odorizzi got of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts of Correa and Gurriel.

Bregman reached second again in the eighth inning when he walked and took second on a wild pitch by Rogers. But Rogers bounced back to strike out Brantley to end the threat.

—Field Level Media