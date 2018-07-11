Dozier, Twins overpower Royals

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 2nd, 5th grafs

Brian Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Logan Morrison also homered to lead the Minnesota Twins to an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Bobby Wilson had three hits and two RBIs, and Joe Mauer also had three hits for Minnesota, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Jake Cave added two hits, including an RBI triple, and scored two runs as the Twins banged out 15 hits.

Lance Lynn (7-7) allowed five hits and four runs, three of them earned, in five-plus innings to pick up the win. Lynn walked three and struck out six. Relievers Ryan Pressly, Zach Duke and Alan Busenitz then combined to limit the Royals to four hits and one run over the final four innings.

Mike Moustakas had three hits, including a pair of homers, and scored three runs, and Salvador Perez also homered and had two hits for Kansas City, which lost for the 11th time in 12 games. The Royals are 5-29 in their past 34 contests.

Burch Smith, making his first major league start since 2013 with the San Diego Padres, left after 3 1/3 innings and 71 pitches, having allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four. Glenn Sparkman (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

The Royals took advantage of an error by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco on a potential inning-ending double play to take a 3-0 lead in the first. Jorge Bonifacio lined a single with one out and Moustakas then hit a grounder to second baseman Dozier, who flipped the ball toward Polanco covering second, but Polanco dropped it. Perez followed one pitch later with his 12th homer of the season to left.

The Twins, thanks to a replay review, cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second with three consecutive two-out hits. The first came on an infield single to third by Max Kepler, who was initially ruled out but the call was quickly overturned after Minnesota challenged the ruling. Cave followed with his first career triple down the right field line to drive in Kepler, and Cave scored on a single to center by Wilson.

Moustakas upped the Royals’ lead to 4-2 when he led off the third with his 18th homer of the season, a 403-foot line drive to right.

The Twins batted around while taking a 5-4 lead in the fourth. Wilson greeted Sparkman with an RBI double down the left field line to drive in Kepler, who had walked. Dozier then drove in Cave with a dribbler up the third base line that Sparkman picked up and threw wildly into right field off the glove of first baseman Lucas Duda for an error that allowed Wilson to score the go-ahead run.

Dozier hit his 15th homer of the season and third in six games, a two-run shot into the second deck in left in the sixth off Enny Romero to make it 7-4. One out later, Morrison followed with his 11th of the year, a 417-foot drive into the second deck in right-center.

Moustakas finished the scoring with a two-out solo home run to right-center off Busenitz in the ninth.

