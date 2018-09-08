Rosario, Adrianza power Twins past Royals

Eddie Rosario homered, and Ehire Adrianza had three hits and three RBIs as the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Logan Forsythe scored three runs, Jake Cave had two hits and scored two runs and Jorge Polanco and Rosario also each had two hits for the Twins, who improved to 6-1 against Kansas City at Target Field this season.

Trevor May (4-1) picked up the win with two shutout innings in relief, allowing three hits while striking out two.

Salvador Perez hit a three-run home run, Alex Gordon had a two-run double and Jorge Bonifacio went 3-for-4, scored a run and had an RBI for Kansas City, which lost its third straight game. Glenn Sparkman (0-3), who gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief, took the loss.

After Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the second on a two-run, bases-loaded, bloop single by Adrianza, Kansas City chased Twins starter Stephen Gonsalves with a six-run third highlighted by a two-run double to right by Gordon, an RBI single by Bonifacio and capped by a three-run blast by Perez into the bullpen in left-center off reliever Alan Busenitz.

It was the 24th homer of the season for Perez and also the 17th of his career at Target Field, the most by any visiting player.

The Twins answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie it, 6-6, behind an RBI single by Forsythe, an RBI double by Cave, a run-scoring groundout by Mitch Garver and a passed ball by Perez that allowed Cave to score the tying run.

Minnesota regained the lead with a three-run fifth that began with an error by third baseman Alcides Escobar on a grounder by Forsythe, who went to third on a single by Cave and then scored what proved to the game-winning run on a groundout by Garver. Max Kepler followed with a single to drive in Cave and later scored on a single by Adrianza to give the Twins a 9-6 lead.

Rosario, playing for the first time after missing six games with a right quad strain, hit his 23rd home run of the season down the right field line leading off the eighth against reliever Wily Peralta to conclude the scoring.

—Field Level Media