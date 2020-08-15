US MLB
August 15, 2020 / 12:49 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Royals-Twins rained out; DH set for Saturday

Field Level Media

1 Min Read

Aug 14, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of Target Field with the tarp on the field before a game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The scheduled series opener between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader with a pair seven-inning games beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET on Saturday. The second contest will follow 30 minutes after the first concludes.

Minnesota will start right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA) in Game 1 and right-hander Jose Berrios (1-2, 5.31) in Game 2. Kansas City will start right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1, 7.88) in the opener and left-hander Danny Duffy (0-2, 5.12) in the second game of the four-game series that runs through Monday.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below