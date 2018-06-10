Cave drives in 3 as Twins edge Angels

Rookie Jake Cave hit a two-run homer, drove in three runs and recorded his first career three-hit game as the Minnesota Twins held on for a 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

In his fifth career game, Cave helped the Twins salvage the finale of the three-game series with an RBI single in the fifth. An inning later, he drove a full-count, four-seam fastball from Jim Johnson over the center field fence to the deepest part of the ballpark.

Cave’s second career homer carried an estimated 418 feet as center fielder Mike Trout gave chase to no avail. In the eighth, he roped a double to the wall over Trout’s head for his third hit.

Logan Morrison added a two-run homer, Ehire Adrianza contributed an RBI triple and Eduardo Escobar chipped in a run-scoring double as the Twins capped a 6-5 homestand.

Escobar doubled twice and moved one ahead of Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu for the major league lead with 26.

Albert Pujols drove in three runs with an RBI single and a two-run single. He passed Hall of Famer Stan Musial for sole possession of seventh place on the all-time RBI list with 1,954.

Rookie Jose Miguel Fernandez contributed an RBI double and Chris Young lifted a sacrifice fly as the Angels saw a six-game winning stopped.

Trout went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts and was 1-for-12 in the series. It was the second time he was hitless in a game with at least five at-bats this season.

Minnesota rookie Fernando Romero (3-2) overcame early shaky moments and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings. Three relievers pitched three scoreless innings before Fernando Rodney pitched an adventurous ninth in a non-save situation.

Rodney opened the ninth by allowing the first two hitters to reach. He allowed a single-out single to Pujols and walked Luis Valbuena before retiring Zack Cozart.

Angels starter Nick Tropeano (3-4) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Pujols passed Musial and gave the Angels a 1-0 lead by lining a single up the middle with one out in the first.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Morrison drove Tropeano’s first-pitch fastball into the right-field seats above the high fence with two outs in the first.

Los Angeles regained the lead when Fernandez doubled in Zack Cozart and scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The Twins went ahead 5-3 in the fifth when Cave singled and scored on an Adrianza triple. After Cam Bedrosian replaced Tropeano, Escobar lined a double to right.

