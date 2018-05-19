Aguilar homers twice as Brewers rip Twins

Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs with two home runs Friday night, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game interleague series in Minneapolis.

Left-hander Brent Suter (3-3) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one run, to help the Brewers to their fourth win in five interleague games this season.

The game pitted two teams each attempting to win for the 10th time in May. The Brewers improved to 10-5, while the Twins fell to 9-7.

After Ji-Man Choi belted his first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the second inning, the Brewers added three against Twins starter Kyle Gibson in the third to go up 4-0.

Orlando Arcia had a double and Christian Yelich an RBI single before Aguilar took Gibson deep to left field for a two-run homer.

Aguilar completed the third two-homer game of his career with a solo shot in the seventh for a 6-1 advantage.

The two homers gave Aguilar five for the season.

Suter allowed five hits and one walk in his 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer left Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning with neck tightness and is day-to-day. He was replaced at first by Logan Morrison.

Max Kepler’s two-run home run, his sixth of the season, got the Twins within 7-3 in the eighth inning, before the Brewers added on in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Villar.

Aguilar and Villar had three hits apiece for the Brewers, who improved to 6-2 on their 10-game trip.

Aguilar (three) and Villar (two) combined to score five of the club’s eight runs.

Yelich and Domingo Santana added a pair of singles apiece in Milwaukee’s 15-hit attack.

Kepler had a double to complement his homer for the Twins, who fell to 5-5 in interleague play. He drove in all three of his team’s runs.

Eduardo Escobar collected three of Minnesota’s eight hits.

Gibson (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out five.

