Morrison's 2-run single carries Twins past Brewers, 3-1

EditorsNote: Editors: Changes ‘who’ to ‘two’ in third graf

Logan Morrison’s two-run single in the eighth inning put the Minnesota Twins ahead for good Sunday in a 3-1 interleague victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Morrison came within feet of a grand slam as his single with the bases loaded, off Brewers reliever Boone Logan, was high off the right field wall. A sharp rebound prevented him from extra bases.

The go-ahead hit came after Logan intentionally walked Eduardo Escobar. All three Twins baserunners aboard when Logan delivered his hit reached via walk, two against Logan and one against reliever Taylor Williams (0-2), who took the loss.

The Twins won for just the second time in six games of their nine-game, 10-day homestand. The victory prevented a sweep by the first-place Brewers.

Milwaukee finished 7-3 on its 10-game road trip to Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota. Sunday’s defeat prevented Milwaukee (28-19) from matching last year’s season-high of 11 games over .500.

Addison Reed (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth inning to pick up the victory. Fernando Rodney struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his ninth save.

The Twins broke through first on Max Kepler’s RBI single in the fifth inning off Brewers reliever Dan Jennings, who had just replaced starter Junior Guerra.

The Brewers evened the score 1-1 on Jesus Aguilar’s solo home run to left field off Twins starter Jake Odorizzi. It was Aguilar’s seventh home run of the season and fourth home run of the series. Aguilar, who hit two home runs Friday at Minnesota, went 6-for-11 in the series with six RBIs.

Guerra gave up one run on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out four with two walks. In was the first time in eight starts this season he went less than five innings.

Odorizzi gave up one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings, ending his day after 108 pitches. He struck out a season-high 10, the first time he has reached double digits in strikeouts since April 5, 2016.

After a day off, the Twins’ Byron Buxton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, his 29th consecutive successful stolen base attempt. He raised his batting average to .164.

—Field Level Media