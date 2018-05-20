Yelich's late homer carries Brewers over Twins, 5-4

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave homered in his second major-league at-bat, but Christian Yelich broke a late tie with a home run of his own Saturday night, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 victory in Minneapolis.

Jesus Aguilar bombed his third home run in two nights for the Brewers, who ran their interleague record to 5-1 with a second consecutive win over the Twins.

Cave, a seven-year minor-leaguer who had been promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day, hit into a fielder’s choice in his first at-bat before driving a Freddy Peralta pitch over the fence in right field in the fourth inning to put the Twins up 4-2.

The score was tied at 4-4 with one out in the eighth before Yelich smacked his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot off Minnesota’s fourth pitcher, Addison Reed (0-3).

Brewers closer Josh Hader (2-0) held on from there, striking out six of the seven Twins he faced in the eighth and ninth innings after entering the game with two outs in the seventh.

All told, Hader pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and one walk along with his six K’s.

Aguilar’s homer came in the fourth inning off Twins starter Fernando Romero. His sixth homer of the season tied the game at 2-2.

The Brewers got even again in the fifth on an RBI double by Manny Pina and a run-scoring wild pitch by Romero.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision. Romero was pulled after five innings, having allowed four runs (three earned). He gave up three hits and two walks, striking out two.

Peralta went four innings, surrendering four runs and three hits. He walked six and struck out five.

Dan Jennings and Jeremy Jeffress combined for 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief of Peralta before Hader took over to complete the Brewers’ seventh win in nine games on their 10-game trip that ends Sunday.

Cave and Logan Morrison scored twice apiece for the Twins, who have lost five of their last six.

The Brewers out-hit the Twins 6-5.

—Field Level Media