Smith's homer fuels Mets' rout of Twins

Dominic Smith belted a three-run homer as a pinch hitter, Amed Rosario had four hits and the New York Mets routed the Minnesota Twins 14-4 on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Jul 17, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

With the Mets down 3-2 in the seventh, Smith batted for left fielder J.D. Davis and swatted an 0-2 curveball for his ninth homer. He finished 2-for-3 off the bench, adding a run-scoring single in the eighth to give him a career-high four RBIs.

Rosario went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple, four runs and three RBIs. Adeiny Hechavarria had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice.

The Mets won their fourth straight game and took the season series 3-1.

Home Run Derby winner Pete Alonso blasted a two-run homer — his 31st — to cap New York’s six-run eighth inning off Matt Magill — all of them unearned runs.

The Mets tallied three times in the ninth off third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who was called on to pitch the final inning in the blowout.

Mets starter Jason Vargas (4-5) tossed six innings of three-run ball. He allowed five hits and struck out four.

Mitch Garver had two hits, two runs and a homer, and Nelson Cruz also went deep for the Twins, who lost their third straight.

Playing their 94th game, the Twins became the final team this season to lose three consecutive games — the longest such span in franchise history.

Trevor May (3-3) relieved starter Martin Perez to start the seventh inning and yielded Smith’s go-ahead shot.

Rosario stroked an 87 mph cutter from Perez to left-center field in the third inning for his 10th homer to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Cruz pushed the Twins ahead 2-1 in the third by clubbing his 18th homer to left on a fastball from Vargas. The homer was the sixth of Cruz’s career off Vargas.

The Mets tied it 2-2 with an unearned run after Alonso reached on third baseman Miguel Sano’s throwing error to start the fourth.

Garver rapped Vargas’ first offering for his 15th homer in the fifth, driving the changeup into the Twins’ bullpen in left-center to put Minnesota up 3-2.

The Mets scored six times in the eighth when left fielder Eddie Rosario dropped Hechavarria’s two-out fly to allow two runs to score, and Jeff McNeil, Smith and Alonso all drove in runs.

—Field Level Media