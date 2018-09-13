Twins' Odorizzi flirts with history in win vs. Yankees

Jake Odorizzi came within five outs of producing the first no-hitter in Target Field history as the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 3-1 Wednesday night.

In the 722nd regular-season game since the Twins moved to their current stadium in 2010, Odorizzi (6-10) lost his no-hit bid when Greg Bird roped the 120th pitch into the left-center field gap for an RBI double.

Odorizzi issued three walks, struck out five and tied a career-high with 120 pitches

It nearly was the first no-hitter for the Twins since Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011, in Chicago against the White Sox. Including their time as the Washington Senators, it nearly was the eighth no-hitter in franchise history and sixth since the team moved to Minnesota in 1961.

Odorizzi nearly became the first right-hander to accomplish the feat for Minnesota since Scott Erickson on April 27, 1994, at the Metrodome against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It also was nearly the fourth no-hitter this season.

Odorizzi exited to a standing ovation and was replaced by Taylor Rogers. Rogers struck out rookie Gleyber Torres and Trevor Hildenberger fanned Andrew McCutchen with Bird on second.

Hildenberger also worked around a one-out single to Miguel Andujar and recorded his sixth save in eight chances. Right fielder Max Kepler made a diving catch on a sinking liner by Aaron Hicks for the first out and after Andujar’s hit, Hildenberger then retired Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorius to end it.

The Yankees (90-56) were nearly no-hit for the first time since six Houston Astros combined to achieve the feat at Yankee Stadium on June 8, 2003. It almost was the eighth time in team history the Yankees were no-hit.

New York also capped a 4-5 road trip and saw its lead over Oakland in the wild-card race trimmed to one game.

Odorizzi entered the seventh at 102 pitches but needed seven pitches to get Andujar on a comebacker to the mound, Stanton on a pop-up to second base and Gregorius on a fly ball to the warning track in left field.

Odorizzi started the eighth by striking out Gary Sanchez on a 2-2 pitch and walked Luke Voit on a close check swing that annoyed the Twins.

Before the eighth, the only two runners to reach were Stanton and Sanchez.

Stanton walked in the second but was forced out at second on a grounder by Sanchez. Sanchez walked with one out in the fifth, stole second but was stranded when Luke Voit lined out to Robbie Grossman, who made a sliding catch and when Bird struck out

New York’s Luis Severino (17-8) nearly matched Odorizzi, allowing one run on four hits. He retired 15 straight hitters before Kepler singled to left with one out in the sixth.

Kepler scored on Ehire Adrianza’s sixth-inning double and Minnesota added two runs an inning later off David Robertson on a single by Willians Astudillo and a double by Kepler.

—Field Level Media