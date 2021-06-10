Giancarlo Stanton drives in five as Yankees top Twins

Giancarlo Stanton produced two home runs, a double and five RBIs as the New York Yankees cruised to a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole allowed two runs on five hits over six innings en route to the win.

Aaron Judge had a homer and double and Miguel Andujar also homered for New York, which won its second straight game. Brett Gardner had three hits including two doubles, and Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka and Andujar each had two of the Yankees’ 15 hits.

Cole (7-3), pitching for the first time since being linked publicly to the potential use of illegal sticky substances by Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. Donaldson went 0-for-3 against Cole, striking out twice, and the pitcher glared at him as he walked back to the dugout both times.

Jorge Polanco hit two home runs, Miguel Sano homered and had three hits and Alex Kirilloff tripled and had two hits for Minnesota. Randy Dobnak (1-6) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked three without recording a strikeout.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Judge’s 392-foot line drive into the bleachers in left-center.

Gardner doubled home Higashioka, who had singled, in the second to extend the lead to 2-0.

Stanton made it 5-0 in the third with a three-run homer off the batter’s eye in center. The 423-foot drive drove in Judge, who had doubled, and Gleyber Torres, who had walked.

The Twins cut it to 5-1 in the bottom of the third on Polanco’s homer into the plaza behind the right field bleachers.

The Yankees broke the game open with three more runs in the fifth, on a two-run homer by Stanton and a solo shot into the center field bullpen by Andujar.

Sano’s homer in the bottom of the fifth cut New York’s lead to 8-2. Andujar made it 9-2 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Twins scored four times in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Brooks Kiske, highlighted by an RBI single from Sano and a two-run homer from Polanco.

