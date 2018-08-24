FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
August 24, 2018 / 3:46 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Garver's pinch-hit double sends Twins past A's, 6-4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EditorsNote: fixes “off Trevor” in last graf

Max Kepler homered, and Joe Mauer moved into a tie for second place with Rod Carew on Minnesota’s all-time hits list with an RBI single to help lead the Twins to a 6-4 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Thursday night in Minnesota.

Mitch Garver added a two-run double, and Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco also had RBI singles for Minnesota. Alan Busenitz (4-0) picked up the win, allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Kohl Stewart, who was yanked after 98 pitches with two outs in the fifth.

Khris Davis hit his major-league-leading 39th home run of the year, Matt Olson had two doubles, and Jed Lowrie also homered for Oakland, which fell 1 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the American League West and four games behind the New York Yankees for the No. 1 wild-card spot.

Trevor Cahill (5-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings.

Davis led off the second inning with his fifth homer in five games and 10th in the past 17 contests to give the A’s a 1-0 lead. Olson followed with a line-drive double to center, went to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a groundout by Stephen Piscotty.

The Twins came back to tie it, 2-2, in the third on two-out RBI singles by Rosario and Polanco and followed that up with a three-run fourth highlighted by a two-run double by Garver.

Garver was pinch-hitting for Bobby Wilson, who sprained his right ankle in the top half of the inning. Mauer followed with his 2,085th career hit, tying Carew for second place on the Twins’ all-time list behind only Kirby Puckett (2,304).

Oakland cut it to 5-3 in the fifth when Matt Chapman lined a double to the left field fence, took third on a groundout by Lowrie and scored on a wild pitch. The A’s nearly scored another run when Olson doubled and tried to score on a two-out bloop single to left by Marcus Semien, but left fielder Rosario gunned him down at the plate in a bang-bang play.

Kepler hit his 18th homer in the eighth off Blake Treinen to increase the Twins’ lead to 6-3. Lowrie ended the scoring with a solo homer with two outs in the ninth off Trevor Hildenberger, who recorded his fourth save.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.