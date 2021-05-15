A's hammer 4 home runs in sinking Twins

Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty hit two-run homers and Ramon Laureano and Mark Canha added solo shots as the Oakland A’s cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Frankie Montas (5-2) won his third straight start for the A’s, allowing just one run on four hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out four. Matt Chapman reached base three times with a single and two walks, and also scored a run.

Josh Donaldson homered for Minnesota, which lost its fifth straight game and eighth time in its last nine.

Matt Shoemaker (2-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits, including three home runs. He walked two and struck out four.

The A’s, who swept a three-game series with the Twins in April in Oakland, took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Laureano lined his eighth home run of the year into the second deck in left field.

Murphy made it 3-0 with a two-run blast in the fifth, driving in Seth Brown, who opened the inning with a walk. The towering 408-foot blast into the second deck in left-center was the fifth of the season for Murphy, who flew out to the wall in center in front of the 411 sign in his first at-bat.

Piscotty extended the lead to 5-0 in the sixth with his fourth homer of the season off the back of the bullpen in left-center, driving in Chapman, who had walked.

Donaldson cut it to 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth when he lined his fourth home run of the season into the bleachers in left.

Canha led off the eighth with his sixth homer of the year to left off reliever Derek Law to finish the scoring. It was the fourth pinch-hit home run of Canha’s career.

--Field Level Media