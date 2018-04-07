Mariners pull away from Twins, win 11-4

Mike Leake pitched five strong innings, and Kyle Seager, Ryon Healy and Guillermo Heredia provided the offense as the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

Leake didn’t have a strikeout and walked four, but allowed only two runs on three hits. Seager and Heredia each hit two-run home runs, and Healy had a bases-clearing double in a five-run eighth inning for the Mariners, who bounced back from a loss to the Twins on Friday.

The temperature before first pitch was in the mid-20s in Minneapolis, and both starters — Leake and the Twins’ Jose Berrios — were in control in the early innings.

Berrios, a promising young right-hander who threw a complete-game shutout in his season debut, faced the minimum through three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth.

An infield single by Jean Segura was made worse by a throwing error by Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano. Robinson Cano followed with a single to drive home Segura, and Seager capped the inning with a two-run home run to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Seattle tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning, knocking Berrios out after a two-run single by Dee Gordon that drove home Ichiro Suzuki and Mike Marjama.

Berrios allowed five runs on six hits and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

The Twins battled back in the sixth inning. Sano doubled home Joe Mauer to end Leake’s day, and Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar each followed with RBI singles to trim the Seattle lead to 5-3.

The Mariners finished off the Twins in the eighth inning, getting to Minnesota relievers Zach Duke and Trevor Hildenberger for five runs. Healy cleared the bases with his double, and Heredia followed with a home run to left field.

Minnesota won Friday’s series opener and will send right-hander Lance Lynn to the mound in Sunday’s series finale. The Mariners will counter with left-hander Marco Gonzales.

