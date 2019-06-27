Cruz's 3-run doubles pulls Twins past Rays

Nelson Cruz had three hits, including a game-winning, three-run double in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Trevor May (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Jake Odorizzi, who allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings while missing a chance to become the majors’ first 11-game winner. Taylor Rogers got the final four outs for his 10th save, sealing Minnesota’s fourth victory in five games.

Kevin Kiermaier, Tommy Pham and Willy Adames homered, and Austin Meadows had two hits for Tampa Bay, which lost for the seventh time in its past nine games.

Charlie Morton (8-2), who entered the contest leading the American League with a 2.31 ERA, allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven while falling to 0-2 in his past three starts.

Minnesota parlayed a walk and three singles into a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Luis Arraez, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs, led off with a walk and went to second one out later on an infield single by Cruz. Eddie Rosario then grounded a single into center to drive in Arraez, and C.J. Cron followed with a broken-bat single into center to knock in Cruz.

Rosario then made it 3-0 when he scored one out later on a wild pitch.

Tampa Bay cut it to 3-2 in the second on Kiermaier’s ninth home run of the season, a 415-foot drive to dead center that drove in Meadows, who had walked.

Pham tied it in the sixth with his 12th homer, an opposite field 374-drive into the right field bleachers. Adames put the Rays in front one inning later with a 424-foot blast to center off May.

Minnesota then rallied to take a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Jason Castro led off with a single and went to second when Morton dropped Ji-Man Choi’s throw at first on a grounder by Jake Cave. After Jonathan Schoop struck out, Colin Poche replaced Morton.

Arraez loaded the bases with a single. One out later, Cruz lined a double to the fence in center off reliever Emilio Pagan to clear the bases.

Rosario, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run, left the game in the third inning after spraining his left ankle when he lost his footing while trying to stretch a single into a double. He is listed as day-to-day.

—Field Level Media