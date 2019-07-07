Odor's blast in 11th lifts Rangers over Twins

Rougned Odor hit a three-run home run with one out in the top of the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Odor hit a first-pitch fastball from Adalberto Mejia (0-2) 409-feet into the bullpen in left-center, driving in Joey Gallo and Asdrubal Cabrera, who had both walked. It was the 13th home run of the season for Odor.

Shawn Kelley (4-2), the fifth Texas pitcher, picked up the win as the Rangers avoided a series sweep by the Twins and won for just the second time in eight games. Kelly gave up two hits in two shutout innings and struck out two.

Danny Santana went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Shin-Soo Choo had two hits and two walks and Joey Gallo had two hits and scored twice for Texas.

Miguel Sano had two hits and a walk and Mitch Garver also had two hits for Minnesota, which heads into the All-Star break with a 5 1/2 game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central. The Twins and Indians begin a three-game series on Friday night in Cleveland.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Sano singled and scored on a two-out triple into the left-field corner by Byron Buxton, who was timed at 11.02 seconds running from home to third.

Texas tied it in the fourth when Gallo led off with a double off the right field wall, advanced to third on a ground out by Odor and scored on a single by Santana.

Choo left the game in eighth inning with ankle soreness after he appeared to twist his left ankle while stepping on the first base bag while retreating on a pick off attempt.

The contest was delayed for about 10 minutes at the start of the eighth inning when home plate umpire Gerry Davis left the game due to heat-related issues. Temperatures were in the mid-80’s with 50-percent humidity for the contest. First base umpire Brian Knight replaced Davis behind the plate and the game finished with a three-man umpiring crew.

