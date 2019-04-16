Blue Jays rally late to top Twins

Apr 15, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and the rest of the team wear number 42 for Jackie Robinson day before the game aainst the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer to highlight a four-run eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Hernandez finished with three hits, Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Justin Smoak went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Toronto, which won for just the third time in its last 10 games. Sam Gaviglio (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief and Joe Biagini pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save.

C.J. Cron hit a three-run homer and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored a run for Minnesota. Adalberto Mejia (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the four inning on a sacrifice fly by Alen Hanson, driving in Smoak, who opened the inning with a double and then went to third on a single by Hernandez.

Minnesota came right back in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Polanco opened the inning with a grounder up the middle that hit the second base bag and bounced over the head of shortstop Freddy Galvis into center field for a single. One out later, Eddie Rosario walked and Cron then followed with his second homer in two days, a 418-foot drive that landed midway into the second deck in left field.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the eighth off Mejia to take a 5-3 lead. Galvis opened the inning with a single, went to third on a double by Grichuk and then scored on a single to left by Smoak. Hernandez then followed with a towering three-run home run to left, his first of the season.

Martin Perez, making his first start with the Twins after signing a one-year free agent contract in January, allowed one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five and threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 25 batters he faced.

Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker gave up three runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

—Field Level Media