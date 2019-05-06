Tests confirm Mets LHP Matz fighting nerve issue

FILE PHOTO: May 3, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz is fighting a nerve issue in his pitching elbow, tests confirmed Monday, according to MLB.com.

Matz was experiencing soreness in his left forearm and returned to New York on Sunday to undergo a battery of tests.

“He’s been able to pitch fine and swing the bat fine, but at this point, when it was bothering him today, we figured we better go get it checked out,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

Matz felt intermittent soreness for the better part of two weeks, Callaway said, and last started a game Friday in Milwaukee.

Matz owns a 3.86 ERA and 3-2 record in seven starts this season. In five seasons with the Mets, he is 23-28 with a 3.97 ERA.

—Field Level Media