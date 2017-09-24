Preview: Nationals at Mets

A pair of 15-game winners square off Sunday afternoon when the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals in the finale of a three-game series. The Mets will give the ball to ace Jacob deGrom, who was slated to start Friday’s series opener but was pushed back due to an upset stomach.

The Nationals counter with Max Scherzer as he attempts to bolster what could be a second straight Cy Young Award campaign. Daniel Murphy slugged a solo homer in the top of the 10th inning to lift Washington to a 4-3 win Saturday night, improving his career average against his former team to .390. Matt Wieters and Adam Lind also went deep as the Nationals matched the Washington franchise record (2005-present) for road victories (48) with four games still left to play. The Mets are 6-13 at home against the Nationals since the start of last season.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (15-6, 2.59 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (15-9, 3.55)

Scherzer rebounded from back-to-back poor outings to win at Atlanta on Tuesday, holding the Braves to two runs in seven innings. He struck out 10 in eight dominant innings at New York on June 16 but gave up eight runs in 14 frames over a pair of April encounters with the Mets. Jose Reyes (9-for-26, one home run) is among the few New York hitters to have much success against Scherzer, who has a stellar 1.79 ERA in eight career starts at Citi Field.

The 29-year-old deGrom will set a career high with his 31st start of the season and should surpass 200 innings for the first time. He was roughed up in his first outing of the month before rebounding to yield three runs and strike out 17 batters across 13 innings over his next two outings. The Stetson product fanned 10 in a dominant 7 2/3-inning start at Washington last month and is 5-3 with a 2.75 mark in 11 career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lind has two homers, five RBIs, three walks and three runs scored in the series.

2. Mets LF Brandon Nimmo has at least one strikeout in 13 straight games.

3. Murphy has 35 RBIs in 37 career games versus New York.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Mets 3