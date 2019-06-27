MLB notebook: Stanton on IL, to miss London trip

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is returning to the 10-day injured list with a strained right posterior cruciate ligament and will miss this weekend’s trip to London, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 20, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Boone told reporters that Stanton would be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Stanton exited New York’s Tuesday game against the Toronto Blue Jays after the third inning due to a right knee contusion. He had returned to the lineup on June 18 after missing 68 games due to a torn left biceps, a strained left shoulder and a strained left calf.

—The 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park during a Houston Astros game last month sustained a fractured skull and continues to suffer seizures, an attorney hired by the girl’s family revealed to the Houston Chronicle.

Houston area lawyer Richard Mithoff provided the Chronicle with hospital records showing the child had a fractured skull, associated subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema after being hit by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on May 29. Mithoff said the child continues to have seizures and has an abnormal electroencephalogram reading.

“It’s too early to tell what kind of residual (damage) there may be, but any time there is a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain involved, it’s a serious matter,” Mithoff said. “She is receiving excellent care, and everyone is hoping and praying for the very best.”

—Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada left Wednesday’s game in Boston soon after being hit in the right knee with a pitch from Red Sox starter Chris Sale. The White Sox announced the 24-year-old sustained a contusion and is considered day-to-day.

Sale’s 1-2 slider sailed inside and struck Moncada with no outs in the first inning. Trainers attended to Moncada, but he stayed in the game for the next batter, Jose Abreu, who doubled into the right field corner.

Moncada labored into third base and then exited the game.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated third baseman Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list.

A 2017 All-Star, Lamb played only five games this season with Arizona before sustaining a strained left quadriceps on April 3. He played first base and went 0-for-4 in the D-backs’ 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Lamb, 28, was 4-for-15 with a double and two RBIs with the Diamondbacks before the injury. He hit .179 (7-for-39) with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 rehab games at Triple-A Reno, where he played six games at third base and five at first.

—The Kansas City Royals designated right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger for assignment.

The team also announced the return of left-hander Eric Skoglund from his 80-game suspension for testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances.

Boxberger, 31, is 1-3 with one save, three blown saves and a 5.40 ERA in 29 appearances this season. Skoglund, who was suspended in January, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) last season with Kansas City.

—Field Level Media