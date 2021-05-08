Patrick Mazeika's first career RBI in 10th lifts Mets past Diamondbacks

Rookie Patrick Mazeika collected his first big league RBI in the 10th inning Friday night as the host New York Mets completed a comeback and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4.

With automatic runner Pete Alonso placed at second base, Diamondbacks pitcher Stefan Crichton (0-1) intentionally walked Dominic Smith to open the 10th inning to bring up right-handed hitting Kevin Pillar, who advanced Alonso by flying out to right.

Jonathan Villar was intentionally walked to bring up Mazeika, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse Wednesday and was the last position player on the Mets’ bench. Mazeika, in his second big league plate appearance, fell into a 1-2 hole before hitting a slow roller into no man’s land between the pitcher’s mound and first base. Crichton tried shoveling the ball home but the ball glanced off the glove of catcher Carson Kelly as Alonso slid home with the winning run.

Alonso then led the charge towards Mazeika, who was mobbed by his new teammates and had his jersey ripped off. Mazeika was credited with a fielder’s choice.

Aaron Loup (1-0) threw a perfect top of the 10th for the Mets.

The win capped an eventful evening for the Mets, who trailed 4-0 after three innings and appeared to have some kind of skirmish in the tunnel between the top and bottom of the seventh inning. Smith and Michael Conforto were among the players who raced down the stairs following the last out in the top of the inning.

SNY, the network that airs Mets games, later showed images of Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil separately receiving reassuring hugs from teammates. Lindor hit a game-tying two-run homer -- his first homer at home for New York -- in the bottom of the inning.

Conforto and Villar had RBI singles for the Mets, who have won three straight.

The Diamondbacks, who have lost four straight, scored three runs in the second when Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Kelly and Christian Walker drew subsequent walks off starter David Peterson. Starting pitcher Zac Gallen added an RBI fielder’s choice grounder in the third for Arizona.

Peterson gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over just 1 2/3 innings. Gallen gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings.

--Field Level Media