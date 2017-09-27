Preview: Braves at Mets

Injuries and poor play long since derailed the New York Mets’ plans for a third-consecutive playoff appearance, but outfielder Brandon Nimmo is providing a glimmer of hope for the future entering the finale of a home series Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves. Nimmo collected two hits to help the Mets rally from an early 3-0 deficit in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory, and in 29 games since Aug. 27 is hitting .300 with 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

New York had lost six of eight entering Tuesday but its pitching staff, which started the day with a 6.18 ERA in September, shut out the Braves after allowing three runs in the first two innings. Atlanta has won four of its past seven road games, outscoring opponents 37-17 in that stretch. Center fielder Ender Inciarte lined a first-inning double Tuesday to become the first Braves player to reach 200 hits in a season since Marquis Grissom in 1996. First baseman Freddie Freeman also recorded two hits for Atlanta in the loss to raise his career average against the Mets to .312.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Sean Newcomb (4-8, 4.26 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (7-7, 5.38)

Newcomb posted a 4.02 ERA in August while going 1-3 in six starts, but is 2-0 in three September outings despite having the same ERA this month. The 24-year-old rookie has won his past two starts, giving up two runs over 5 1/3 innings in each outing to beat the Mets on Sept. 15 and Philadelphia on Friday. Newcomb has greatly reduced his walks, issuing just six in his past three starts after walking 22 in his previous six games.

Gsellman is 2-1 in four September starts with a 4.50 ERA, beating the Braves in Atlanta on Sept. 17 by allowing only an unearned run on three hits in seven innings. He drew a no-decision Friday against Washington after giving up six runs (five earned) on four hits across five innings. Gsellman, who makes his 22nd start and 25th appearance of 2017, has posted a 3.82 ERA in seven games since returning from a left hamstring injury suffered in June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves RF Nick Markakis, who finished each of the past two seasons with 38 doubles, hit his 39th in Tuesday’s loss.

2. Mets RF Travis Taijeron, who came into Tuesday hitting .159, recorded two hits and drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single.

3. Atlanta, which dropped to 10-58 when scoring three runs or fewer, left 11 runners on base Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 3