DeGrom makes final Cy Young case as Mets blank Braves

Jacob deGrom finished making his case for the National League Cy Young Award in impressive fashion Wednesday night, when he earned the win while striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings as the New York Mets beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-0 at Citi Field.

The Mets (74-84) have won 15 of 24 this month. The Braves (89-69), who locked up the NL East on Saturday, entered Wednesday 1 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the second seed in the NL and home-field advantage in the NL Division Series.

DeGrom (10-9) allowed just two hits and walked none in lowering his major-league-best ERA to 1.70. He retired the final 20 batters he faced — a span in which he got 21 outs because he began the streak by getting Ozzie Albies to hit into a double play.

The crowd of 23,205 chanted “M-V-P” throughout the eighth inning, which ended with deGrom whiffing Albies for his 1,000th career strikeout. The normally stoic deGrom smiled as he received the milestone baseball from catcher Devin Mesoraco.

It was the 29th straight start in which deGrom has allowed three or fewer runs, the longest single-season streak in history and tied for the longest ever with Jake Arrieta, whose streak spanned the 2015-16 seasons. In addition, it was deGrom’s 23rd straight quality start, extending his own major league record.

No starting pitcher has ever won the Cy Young with fewer than 13 wins, but deGrom has done all he can to earn a historic victory while pitching for a team that almost never provided him run support. The Mets scored three runs or fewer with deGrom on the mound Wednesday for the 21st time in 32 starts. He has thrown at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs without earning a win 19 times, the most in history.

Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith ensured deGrom would not go unrewarded Wednesday. Conforto doubled with one out in the sixth off Luke Jackson (1-2) and scored on Smith’s two-out single. Conforto and Smith then both homered in the eighth.

Seth Lugo earned his third save with a perfect ninth.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Johan Camargo had the only hits for the Braves.

Starting pitcher Sean Newcomb allowed one hit and four walks while striking out eight over five scoreless innings.

