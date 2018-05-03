Mets lose deGrom, fall to sizzling Braves

Sean Newcomb allowed just two hits over a career-high seven innings Wednesday night as the surging Atlanta Braves moved into first place in the National League East with a 7-0 win over the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

The Braves (18-11) have won the first two games of the three-game series and their past four overall to move into first place for the first time since April 14, 2015.

The Mets (17-11) have dropped 10 of 16 but may have absorbed their biggest loss in the fourth inning, when ace right-hander Jacob deGrom left with a hyperextended right elbow. DeGrom underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 an ulnar nerve repositioning surgery in 2016.

Before departing Wednesday, deGrom allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six over four scoreless innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in his past 18 1/3 innings.

Newcomb, who pitched beyond the sixth inning just once in his first 24 big league starts, walked just one and struck out eight. He retired the final 14 batters he faced following a one-out walk to Asdrubal Cabrera in the third inning.

Newcomb (2-1) also helped his cause in the seventh inning when he doubled with two outs and trotted home on Ender Inciarte’s two-run homer that extended the lead to 3-0.

Freddie Freeman, whose RBI single in the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie, began a four-run flurry in the eighth by singling with one out. Freeman scored on an RBI double by Nick Markakis before Johan Camargo (two-run blast) and Ryan Flaherty hit back-to-back homers with two outs.

Freeman and Markakis had three hits apiece.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson left for precautionary reasons in the sixth inning due to a sore left wrist.

Yoenis Cespedes, Amed Rosario and Wilmer Flores had the Mets’ only hits.

Paul Sewald (0-2) relieved deGrom and took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two over three innings.

—Field Level Media