Braves edge Mets in 14-inning pitchers' duel

Billy Hamilton laced the tiebreaking single in the 14th inning Friday night to cap a taut pitcher’s duel and lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

The Braves have won six straight. The Mets had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Tyler Flowers led off the 14th by drawing a walk against Jeurys Familia (4-2), the Mets’ eighth pitcher. Adeiny Hechavarria, who was designated for assignment by the Mets on Aug. 9 and signed by the Braves seven days later, followed with a ground-rule double to center field that got wedged in the bottom of the fence.

After Rafael Ortega struck out, Hamilton followed with his single past a drawn-in infield.

Hamilton was designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 16 and claimed by the Braves — who are behind the Mets in the waiver process — on Monday. The hit was his first for his new team.

Luke Jackson (7-2), the Braves’ sixth pitcher, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings. Mark Melancon earned his fifth save with a perfect 14th.

Mets pitchers tied a big league record by striking out 26 batters.

New York starter Jacob deGrom made some history during his no-decision by striking out 13 in seven innings and homering in the sixth for his team’s only run.

DeGrom, who gave up one run on four hits and walked one, is the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to strike out 13 and homer in the same game twice in a career. DeGrom fanned 14 over seven scoreless innings and homered while earning the win as New York beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on April 3.

On Friday, deGrom energized the crowd of 31,437 by striking out eight straight batters between the third and the sixth, two shy of the major league record established by Mets icon Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970.

Remarkably, it was the second time deGrom has whiffed eight straight batters. He opened a start against the Marlins on Sept. 15, 2014, by striking out the first eight batters.

But Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings) initially matched zeros with deGrom.

The Braves struck first in the sixth, when Ozzie Albies ended deGrom’s streak with a one-out single. He stole second and scored on a single by Freddie Freeman.

DeGrom wasted literally no time getting the run back by leading off the bottom of the inning with an opposite field homer on the first pitch he saw from Foltynewicz.

