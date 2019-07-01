McNeil sparks Mets' 8th-inning rally past Braves

EditorsNote: Corrected FReeman’s June RBIs to 33 in final graf

Jun 30, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil’s two-run single highlighted a five-run rally in the eighth inning and helped the New York Mets end their seven-game losing streak with an 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The rally began when Todd Frazier crushed a solo homer, his 11th, off Sean Newcomb (2-1) to cut the deficit to 5-4. McNeil, who finished 3-for-5, put the Mets ahead with a line-drive single off A.J. Minter that fell just in front of Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis. Pete Alonso completed the outburst with a two-run double to left.

The comeback allowed the Mets to salvage the finale of a three-game series and win for the first time since June 22.

The winning pitcher was Wilmer Font (2-2), who worked two scoreless innings and struck out three. Edwin Diaz worked a scoreless ninth, striking out two, to pick up his 17th save.

Noah Syndergaard was activated from the injured list to make his eighth career start against the Braves. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts. The Braves remain the only National League team he has never beaten.

Atlanta starter Max Fried pitched five innings and gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk, striking out six.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Atlanta got on the board with Josh Donaldson’s RBI double, and New York answered on a run-scoring single by J.D. Davis.

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the third when Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a solo homer, his 20th, into the seats in right-center. It was the 56th home run hit by the team in June, which set a franchise record.

New York scored twice in the bottom of the third. Frazier’s RBI single brought home the first run, and Amed Rosario added a sacrifice fly.

The Braves went ahead 5-3 on Freddie Freeman’s two-run double in the seventh inning. Freeman’s opposite-field shot off Chris Flexen gave him 33 RBIs for June, breaking the Atlanta record of 31 shared by Bob Horner (1980) and Mark Teixeira (2007).

