Smith's walk-off HR in return leads Mets past Braves

Dominic Smith, making his first plate appearance in more than two months, hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning Sunday afternoon as the New York Mets completed a season-ending, three-game sweep of the visiting Atlanta Braves with a 7-6 win.

Sep 29, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets finished 86-76, a nine-game improvement over last season.

The Braves, who won their second straight National League East crown, finished 97-65 and will face the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Division Series beginning Thursday.

Luis Guillorme singled leading off the 11th, and Wilson Ramos singled with one out before Smith, who hadn’t batted since July 26 due to a left foot injury, stepped up with two outs against Grant Dayton (0-1) and homered beyond the right field fence.

Smith entered the game in the top of the 11th in place of Pete Alonso, who set the single-season rookie home run record when he hit his 53rd round-tripper Saturday night. He went 1-for-5 Sunday and became the first rookie, and first Mets player, to lead the majors in homers.

Chris Mazza (1-1) got the final two outs of the 11th.

Adeiny Hechavarria and Adam Duvall homered on consecutive pitches in the 11th inning to give the Braves the lead.

The go-ahead homer was the second of the game for Hechavarria, who opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first and forced extra innings with a leadoff homer in the ninth. It was the first two-homer game of his career.

Rafael Ortega hit a game-tying two-run homer in the fourth for the Braves.

J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first for the Mets to go up 3-1. Joe Panik gave the Mets a brief lead in the eighth with a solo homer.

Braves rookie right-hander Mike Soroka, who is expected to start one of the first three games of the NLDS, allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings.

—Field Level Media