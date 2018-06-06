Orioles' Bundy sends Mets to sixth straight loss

Dylan Bundy tossed seven scoreless innings Wednesday afternoon as the Baltimore Orioles beat the reeling New York Mets 1-0 to sweep a two-game series at Citi Field.

Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth put Bundy in line for the win and gave the Orioles, who have the worst record in baseball at 19-41, consecutive victories for just the fourth time this season.

The Mets fell to 0-6 on a nine-game homestand that concludes this weekend against the New York Yankees. The Mets have scored just seven runs in the six games and only two runs in the last four.

Bundy (4-7), who didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out five in tossing seven scoreless innings for the third time in 13 starts this season.

The Mets threatened just once against Bundy, who gave up a two-out double to Kevin Plawecki in the seventh before he intentionally walked Adrian Gonzalez and walked pinch-hitter Jose Bautista. But Amed Rosario struck out on three pitches.

The Orioles snapped the scoreless tie in the eighth, when pinch-hitter Pedro Alvarez, batting for Bundy, legged out an infield single against Jeurys Familia (2-3). Pinch-runner Craig Gentry stole second base, went to third on Adam Jones’ one-out single and scored on Machado’s fly to deep center.

The Mets stirred against Richard Bleier in the bottom of the inning, when Brandon Nimmo delivered a leadoff single. But Asdrubal Cabrera’s bunt was snared just before it hit the ground by Bleier, who doubled off Nimmo.

Brad Brach earned his 10th save with a one-hit ninth.

Jones had two hits for the Orioles.

Mets starter Zach Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision despite his longest scoreless outing in more than three years. Wheeler allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings. It was the first time he has tossed scoreless ball since Sept. 19, 2014, six months before he underwent Tommy John surgery.

