Mets rally from 4 down to defeat Orioles

The New York Mets overcame a four-run deficit Wednesday night, when Pete Alonso capped the comeback with the tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of a 7-6 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Sep 9, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello (22) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The win salvaged a split of the two-game series for the Mets (20-24). The Orioles (20-22) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Jeff McNeil had three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fourth for the Mets. Michael Conforto hit a solo homer in the fifth and Robinson Cano added an RBI single later in the inning before Andres Gimenez tied the score with a homer in the sixth.

Hunter Harvey (0-1) gave up Alonso’s homer leading off the eighth.

Alonso finished 3-for-4 while Dominic Smith added two hits.

Jeurys Familia (2-0) tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Edwin Diaz allowed one hit while earning his third save.

Ryan Mountcastle was 4-for-4 with an RBI single for the Orioles while DJ Stewart homered and finished 3-for-3. Rio Ruiz had a two-run double and Renato Nunez and Hanser Alberto each had an RBI single.

The Orioles turned four singles into a 2-0 lead in the first, when Nunez and Mountcastle each had RBI hits. The Mets cut the gap in half in the second, when Smith doubled and scored on McNeil’s one-out single.

The Orioles collected four straight one-out hits in the third, when Stewart and Mountcastle singled and scored on Ruiz’s double before Ruiz came home on Alberto’s single.

McNeil hit a two-run homer in the fourth but Stewart greeted Chasen Shreve with a homer leading off the fifth.

Orioles starter Jorge Lopez gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings. Mets starter Rick Porcello allowed five runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three over four innings.

—Field Level Media