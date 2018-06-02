Cubs dominate late innings in 7-4 win over Mets

Kris Bryant capped a three-run seventh inning with a go-ahead RBI single and Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday night as the Chicago Cubs came back to beat the New York Mets, 7-4, at Citi Field.

The Cubs have won five of six. The Mets have dropped seven of nine to fall under .500 (27-28) for the first time this season.

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler carried a five-hit shutout into the seventh but was pulled after allowing singles to the first two batters he faced, Addison Russell and pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella.

Paul Sewald (0-4) entered and gave up a sacrifice fly to Schwarber and a game-tying RBI double to Ben Zobrist. After Jason Heyward grounded out, Bryant delivered his tie-breaking hit to right-center.

The rally made a winner out of left-hander Randy Rosario (1-1), who tossed 1 2/3 hitless innings of relief.

Schwarber’s three-run homer off Sewald in the eighth provided some valuable insurance for the Cubs. Sewald has given up seven runs (six earned) and allowed 12 baserunners over five innings in his last three appearances.

Adrian Gonzalez pulled the Mets within 6-4 with a two-run single in the bottom of the inning, but Steve Cishek struck out pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki to end the threat.

Ian Happ added an RBI single in the top of the ninth before Brandon Morrow tossed a hitless ninth for his 14th save.

Zobrist, Bryant, Russell and Albert Almora Jr. had three hits apiece for the Cubs. Zobrist is 6-for-9 in the first two games of the four-game series.

Brandon Nimmo continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Mets. It was the fourth straight multi-hit game for Nimmo, who entered Friday with a 1.004 OPS, tops in the majors among players with a minimum of 140 plate appearances.

Wheeler allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

