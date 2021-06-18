Kyle Hendricks wins 7th straight start as Cubs blank Mets

EditorsNote: Edits thru

Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits in six sharp innings and won his career-high seventh straight start as the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 2-0 Thursday night to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Hendricks (9-4) joined Cleveland’s Aaron Civale and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias as the only nine-game winners in the majors. He improved to 8-1 in his past nine starts since May 4.

Hendricks allowed doubles to Jonathan Villar and Billy McKinney but little else. He allowed two hits or less in a start for the first time since Aug. 5, 2019, against the Oakland Athletics.

Throwing mostly sinkers and changeups, Hendricks struck out seven and walked two in a 92-pitch outing and improved to 4-0 in five career starts against the Mets.

Hendricks encountered his most significant trouble in the fourth, when he opened the inning with consecutive full-count walks to Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith. He recovered by getting James McCann on a double play started by shortstop Javier Baez and a soft grounder by McKinney.

Baez homered on the fourth pitch from Marcus Stroman (6-5) as the Cubs finished the series with nine runs -- all on homers.

Andrew Chafin and Ryan Tepera followed Hendricks with a hitless inning apiece. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances and 367th career save, tying Jeff Reardon for 10th on the all-time list.

The Mets were blanked for the fourth time and lost for only the third time in their past 17 home games. New York’s last 17 hitters were retired and the Mets lost for only the sixth time in its past 20 games.

Stroman allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked one and threw 92 pitches.

After Stroman allowed Baez’s 16th homer, which easily cleared the center field fence, the Cubs mustered little offensively. Chicago’s best chance to expand the lead came in the third when Joc Pederson’s double fell between shortstop Francisco Lindor and Smith in left field, but Stroman fanned Kris Bryant and easily retired Baez and Anthony Rizzo.

--Field Level Media