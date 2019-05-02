Reds edge Mets on Iglesias' 9th-inning homer

Jose Iglesias homered with two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday night to lift the visiting Cincinnati Reds past the New York Mets 1-0.

May 1, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws the ball against theCincinnati Reds in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds have won two of the first three games of the four-game series. Cincinnati earned both victories with two-out, tiebreaking homers in the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Diaz (0-2). On Monday night, Jesse Winker took Diaz deep in a 5-4 win.

Iglesias’ homer made a winner out of Zach Duke (2-1), who got the final out of the eighth. Michael Lorenzen, who splits his time between the mound and the outfield, earned his second save with a perfect ninth.

Both starting pitchers impressed on a cool evening in New York.

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, snapped a three-start slump by allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings. DeGrom entered Wednesday having giving up 14 runs over 13 innings while losing his past three starts.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani yielded three hits and one walk while striking out eight over 5 2/3 shutout innings.

DeGrom set down the first nine batters he faced on just 37 pitches — 33 strikes — before a laborious fourth inning began with Joey Votto reaching on a two-base error by center fielder Brandon Nimmo, who dropped the ball as he tried to make a running catch near the wall.

The Reds loaded the bases when deGrom issued a one-out walk to Winker and plunked Derek Dietrich with a two-out pitch, but deGrom wriggled out of the jam by striking out Tucker Barnhart with his 35th pitch of the inning.

DeSclafani collected the Reds’ first hit with a one-out single in the fifth against deGrom.

On the mound, DeSclafani encountered even less trouble than deGrom. The Mets got only two runners into scoring position against DeSclafani, who was lifted after Robinson Cano’s double in the sixth inning. Wandy Peralta entered and got Michael Conforto to hit an inning-ending groundout.

The Mets threatened again in the seventh, when J.D. Davis led off with a single against Peralta and went to second on Amed Rosario’s one-out single. But Jared Hughes entered and set down a pair of pinch hitters, Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith, on a strikeout and a comebacker, respectively.

—Field Level Media