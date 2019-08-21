Conforto, Mets cruise past Indians

Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, rookie Pete Alonso added a two-run double in the seventh, and the New York Mets began a pivotal nine-game homestand with a 9-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

Aug 20, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) celebrates a solo home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

After winning 18 of 23 games while playing several losing teams, the Mets (65-60) began a stretch of 18 straight games against other playoff contenders by improving to 11-1 in their last 12 home games. They matched a season best by going five games over .500.

Conforto snapped a 2-2 tie when he clobbered a 1-2, two-out slider from Shane Bieber (12-6) and hit the ball into the Mets’ bullpen beyond the right-center-field fence. Conforto’s 27th homer occurred two batters after Cleveland rookie left fielder Oscar Mercado dropped a fly ball by Joe Panik for a two-base error.

J.D. Davis also hit a two-run homer for the Mets.

Amed Rosario and Panik added RBI singles in the seventh to give the Mets a 6-2 lead before Alonso drove in his 96th and 97th runs. Rajai Davis added an RBI double in the eighth after being called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game.

New York’s Steven Matz (8-7) allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven, walked two and threw 98 pitches.

Matz retired 10 straight batters until the seventh, when he allowed an infield single to Greg Allen and a walk to pinch hitter Franmil Reyes that knocked him out.

Justin Wilson struck out Francisco Lindor and Mercado to end the seventh. Luis Avilan and Paul Sewald finished up with a scoreless inning apiece.

Jason Kipnis drove in both Cleveland runs. He hit a solo homer with two outs in the second inning and a game-tying single with no outs in the fourth that scored Yasiel Puig, who reached on a fielding error by third baseman Todd Frazier.

Bieber allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and lost consecutive starts for the first time this year.

The Indians fell for the fifth time in seven games.

—Field Level Media