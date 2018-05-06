Bettis, Rockies shut out Mets

EditorsNote: adds “visiting” in lede

Chad Bettis tossed seven scoreless innings Saturday night, and Nolan Arenado’s first-inning homer provided all the offense the visiting Colorado Rockies would need in a 2-0 win over the slumping New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Rockies have won four straight. The Mets have lost five in a row and have been outscored 31-9 in the process. They have also lost 13 of their past 19.

Bettis (4-1) allowed six hits and one walk while striking out two in the latest strong start by a Colorado starter. The outing by Bettis was the seventh straight quality start for the Rockies, whose rotation has a 1.62 ERA in the past 10 games.

The Mets threatened just twice against Bettis. With two outs in the fourth, Jay Bruce doubled and Todd Frazier walked before Adrian Gonzalez grounded out.

In the sixth, Asdrubal Cabrera singled with one out and advanced to second when Bruce’s liner to first base caromed off the glove of Ian Desmond for a single. Frazier then lined into a double play.

Adam Ottavino worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Wade Davis earned his National League-leading 13th save with a perfect ninth inning.

Arenado’s homer landed on the Mets Home Run Apple well beyond the center field fence.

The Rockies added an insurance run in the ninth.

With two outs, Chris Iannetta was hit by a pitch, went to second on a single by Noel Cuevas, took third on an intentional walk to Carlos Gonzalez and scored on David Dahl’s pinch-hit single.

Steven Matz (1-3) took the hard-luck loss after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings. It was the longest start for Matz since last July 3. He went 1-8 with an 8.12 ERA in his subsequent 13 starts.

Bruce and Cabrera had two hits apiece for the Mets.

Prior to the game, the Mets officially designated for assignment former ace Matt Harvey, whose impending exit was announced by general manager Sandy Alderson on Friday afternoon. The Mets recalled pitcher Hansel Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas.

