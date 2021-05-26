Jacob deGrom fans nine in return from IL as Mets beat Rockies

EditorsNote: Changes to sixth inning in lede and edits thru

Jacob deGrom struck out nine over five strong innings in his return from the injured list Tuesday night for the New York Mets, who received a tie-breaking two-run home run from Tomas Nido in the sixth inning of a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets, who won for just the fourth time in 11 games. The Rockies’ four-game winning streak was halted.

deGrom, who missed 15 days with a sore right side, allowed one run on three hits and walked none while throwing a dozen of his 63 pitches 100 mph or faster.

Ryan McMahon homered off deGrom with one out in the second and Brendan Rodgers followed with a single before deGrom retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced, eight by strikeout.

The one run allowed lifted deGrom’s ERA from 0.68 to 0.80 -- still the lowest in the majors.

deGrom, who is batting .471 this season, also singled in the fourth and appeared to have legged out a double, though he was called out on replay because his foot came off the bag.

Miguel Castro (1-1), Trevor May and Edwin Diaz (eighth save) combined for four hitless innings of relief.

The Mets put Castro, who walked one in two innings, in line for the win in the sixth when Dominic Smith singled off Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3) with one out and Nido followed with a homer just beyond the left-center field fence.

James McCann had an RBI ground-out in the first for the Mets. Smith and Jonathan Villar each had two hits.

Kyle Freeland, making his season debut, allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings. Freeland spent the last two months recovering from a left shoulder strain.

Rodgers had two hits for the Rockies, who fell to 3-18 on the road this season.

--Field Level Media