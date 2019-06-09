Syndergaard sharp in Mets' 6-1 win over Rockies

Jun 9, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings and Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs as the host New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets took the final two games of the three-game series. The Rockies have dropped four of six since an eight-game winning streak.

Syndergaard (4-4) walked two and struck out seven. The only hit he allowed came leading off the second, when Nolan Arenado hit a ball between first and second that glanced off the glove of second baseman Adeiny Hechavarria, who had to range far to his left.

The victory snapped a four-start winless streak for Syndergaard, who retired the final seven batters he faced before Jeurys Familia threw a perfect eighth. The Mets were within one out of the 40th one-hitter in franchise history when Hector Santiago gave up an RBI double to David Dahl. The hit scored Charlie Blackmon, who walked with one out.

The Mets produced all the offense they’d need during a nine-pitch span to open the game against Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman (1-3). Amed Rosario led off with a single and went to third on Michael Conforto’s double. One out later, Frazier homered to left.

Carlos Gomez added an RBI single in the fourth before the Mets scored twice more off Hoffman in the fifth, when Frazier laced a two-out RBI double and scored on J.D. Davis’ triple. Frazier is batting .338 with four homers and 13 RBIs in his last 22 games.

Conforto had two hits for the Mets while Rosario, Gomez and Hechavarria all stole a base. Hechavarria was playing in place of Robinson Cano, who was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the game due to a strained left quad. It is the second trip to the IL for the ailment this season for Cano.

Hoffman, who grew up near Albany in upstate New York, allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media