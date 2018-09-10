FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
September 10, 2018 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Marlins-Mets rained out, DH on Wednesday

1 Min Read

Monday’s game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets was postponed hours ahead of the scheduled first pitch due to the accumulation of heavy rain and more expected throughout the evening at Citi Field.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The second game will start approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The four-game series will now begin Tuesday, with a 7:10 p.m. start. The teams will meet for one more series this season, a three-game set in Queens to close the regular season at the end of September.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.