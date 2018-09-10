Marlins-Mets rained out, DH on Wednesday

Monday’s game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets was postponed hours ahead of the scheduled first pitch due to the accumulation of heavy rain and more expected throughout the evening at Citi Field.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The second game will start approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The four-game series will now begin Tuesday, with a 7:10 p.m. start. The teams will meet for one more series this season, a three-game set in Queens to close the regular season at the end of September.

—Field Level Media