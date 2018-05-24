Marlins score twice in 9th, rally past Mets

J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning Wednesday night as the visiting Miami Marlins came back against the New York Mets and closer Jeurys Familia to earn a 2-1 win at Citi Field.

The Marlins took two of three from the Mets, who have lost 20 of 33 since an 11-1 start.

The Marlins didn’t get a runner beyond second base in the first eight innings against Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo. But pinch hitter Martin Prado laced a one-out single against Familia (2-2) and pinch runner Yadiel Rivera advanced to third on Derek Dietrich’s double.

Rivera scored on Realmuto’s single, though Dietrich was thrown out at the plate. After an intentional walk to Justin Bour, Castro singled to left to score Realmuto.

The rally made a winner out of Adam Conley (1-0), who allowed one hit in the eighth. Brad Ziegler earned his ninth save with a one-hit ninth.

Dan Straily was in line for a hard-luck loss before the Marlins’ comeback. Straily allowed one run — on Brandon Nimmo’s fifth-inning home run — and four hits while walking three and striking out five over six innings.

Realmuto and Brian Anderson had two hits apiece for the Marlins.

DeGrom allowed four hits and two walks while plunking two batters and striking out eight over seven innings. He has allowed just one run over 33 1/3 innings in his last six starts dating back to April 21, a stretch interrupted by a brief stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended right elbow suffered while swinging a bat against the Atlanta Braves on May 2.

DeGrom, who was trying to become the first Mets pitcher to start 5-0 since Matt Harvey in 2015, leads the NL with a 1.54 ERA.

Nimmo, who has cemented himself as the Mets’ leadoff hitter, reached base three times via a third-inning walk, his home run and an eighth-inning single. He was the only New York player to get beyond second base. Adrian Gonzalez also had two hits and a walk.

