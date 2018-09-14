Mets cap emotional day by sweeping doubleheader

EditorsNote: revises seventh graf

Jason Vargas combined with two relievers on a four-hitter, and Michael Conforto laced the go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning as the New York Mets capped an emotional day by completing a doubleheader sweep of the visitng Miami Marlins with a 5-2 win at Citi Field.

The Mets earned a 4-3 win in the opener, when Conforto and Todd Frazier hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the ninth.

New York beat Miami three times in a span of 24 hours to conclude a rain-soaked series. The scheduled opener was rained out Monday, and the teams could only play one game of a scheduled doubleheader Wednesday, when the first pitch was thrown at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

The Marlins struck first in the nightcap, when losing pitcher Jeff Brigham (0-2) led off the third by singling for his first big league hit before Miguel Rojas hit a two-run homer, his 11th of the season. Vargas then walked Lewis Brinson before retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.

The Mets chased Brigham in the fifth, when Tomas Nido hit his first big league homer with one out before Vargas and Amed Rosario singled. Jarlin Garcia got Jeff McNeil to hit into a fielder’s choice before Conforto launched his two-run double.

Conforto helped the Mets pad their lead in the seventh, when he hit an RBI single immediately before Dominic Smith delivered a run-scoring groundout.

Vargas (6-9) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings. Seth Lugo struck out five in two scoreless innings of relief before Robert Gsellman earned his 11th save with a hitless ninth.

Brigham, making his second career start, allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings.

The big pregame news Thursday was made before the first game, when the Mets and their captain, David Wright, announced he will be activated for the final homestand, which begins Sept. 25, and will start at third base against the Marlins on Sept. 29.

It likely will be the final big league game for Wright, who hasn’t played since May 27, 2016, due to various neck, back and shoulder surgeries. A teary-eyed Wright said during a press conference that it was “debilitating” for him to play baseball.

—Field Level Media